Seriously injured climber airlifted to hospital

A seriously injured climber had to be airlifted to hospital on Wednesday.

The incident occurred 80 metres up a cliff near Fair Head in Co. Antrim.

The rescue operation was carried out by coastguards from Coleraine and Ballycastle. (Photo: Coleriane Coastguard)

The climber, a woman, was lowered to safety by her partner but was in need of attention after sustaining a serious leg injury.

"On Wednesday July 12 coastguards from Ballycastle and Coleraine were tasked to a serious incident at Fair Head," said the Coleraine Coastguard on Facebook.

"PSNI officers and the Red Bay Inshore Lifeboat also proceeded. A female climber had sustained a significant leg injury half way up an 80 metre cliff. She had been lowered to safety by her partner but was in urgent need of rescue. Several members of the Coastguard Team managed to reach the injured climber and applied first aid."

The woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. (Photo: Coleraine Coastguard)

The Coleraine Coastguard added: "They were joined by two members of the lifeboat crew who had made their way up from the shore with Entonox. The casualty was placed in a coastguard stretcher and winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter. She was then flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment."