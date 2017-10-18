SEVERE weather warning for rain issued for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for rain for Northern Ireland tomorrow.

According to the Met Office website the heavy rainfall will start around 3pm and last until 11.55pm.

"Heavy rain will affect Northern Ireland later on Thursday," said the Met Office.

"This will fall onto saturated ground and is likely to lead to flooding in places; delayed travel may well result, including through the busy evening period.

"It is possible that a few properties or businesses could also be affected."