Severe weather warning issued for Co. Antrim

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for Co. Antrim.

Strong winds are forecast to arrive in Co. Antrim on Monday.

The weather warning was issued on Friday morning and is valid from 12.05am to 11.55pm on Monday.

"Winds are expected to strengthen across northwestern areas on Sunday evening with a swathe of gale force winds expected to cross many northern parts of the UK during Monday," said the Chief Forecaster at the Met Office.

"The strongest of the winds should gradually become confined to northeast Scotland by late evening. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely to develop quite widely, with gusts of 70 mph developing over northern Scotland and more locally over high ground elsewhere.

"In addition, frequent heavy showers are likely to affect parts of western and northern Scotland."