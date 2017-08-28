SF continues to lobby officials it once directed

Sinn Fein has said that it will this week continue to lobby the civil servants to whom its ministers once gave orders, this time over flooding.

Last week the party sent numerous MLAs, MPs and councillors to public meetings called by health trusts who are deciding how to cut £70 million from the budget of the NHS in Northern Ireland.

At the weekend, the party issued a statement to say that it would be sending a delegation to meet a senior Stormont official over last week’s flooding.

The Sinn Féin delegation will meet the permanent secretary of the Department of Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs (DAERA) “to discuss the ongoing response to the devastation caused by the recent flash floods”.

Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer said: “I spoke with the DEARA permanent secretary on Thursday ahead of our meeting which is due to take place next week.

“I emphasised the urgency of the situation faced by farmers and the community in the Sperrins who have had their homes and farms destroyed by the flash floods. I said it was vital that the department moves swiftly to help address the situation.”

Mr McAleer said that he had “suggested” to the senior official that there were “at least three key issues that the department must address”, one of which was a suggestion that the civil service should follow the policy of Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill when she was agriculture minister by setting up a “hardship fund”.

Last week Sinn Fein colleague Caral Ni Chuilin made clear that although the party is lobbying officials over the health cuts, it would not be returning to the Executive to direct them unless the DUP agrees to Sinn Fein’s demands.