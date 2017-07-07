SF council chairman won’t ‘go down road of condemning’ Enniskillen bombing

The Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has said he will not “go down the road of condemning” the ‘poppy day’ Enniskillen bombing which claimed the lives of 11 people.

Mr McCann made the comments in an interview with Fermanagh based newspaper the Impartial Reporter.

In the 1987 bombing, a Provisional Irish Republican Army bomb exploded near the town’s war memorial during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in November. A total of 63 people were injured, in addition to the 11 people who lost their lives.

Councillor McCann, who took up the position of council chairman last month, told the Impartial Reporter: “People in my community have suffred as well and you can get into this thing of do you condemn this and do you condemn that? We are talking about an incident that happened 30 yeas ago, albeit still very raw in people’s minds and all the rest.”

He added: “But how do you move forward? Do you dwell on the past? How do you bring this forward?”