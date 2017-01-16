SF daughter of IRA bomber condemns bomb

An attempted murder bid against police at the weekend in west Belfast has been condemned by Sinn Fein MLA Orlaithí Flynn – who is herself the daughter of a west Belfast bomber.

The security alert at the weekend began in Brians Well Road, a thoroughfare on the far western edge of Belfast, on Saturday night at about 6pm.

The device which sparked the alert was a viable bomb, police said, and they believe it was designed to blow up police officers.

The alert did not end until late on Sunday afternoon.

The attempted attack prompted widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum.

Among those to condemn it was Ms Flynn, who said in a statement: “Those behind leaving this bomb in an area close to sports grounds and a new housing development have no regard whatsoever for the local community and have put those who pass this area in serious danger.

“They have also been responsible for serious disruption to the Poleglass community since this alert started. This is one of the main roads through Poleglass.”

Ms Flynn is the daughter of Patrick Joseph Flynn, an IRA killer who blew up a train at Dunmurry in 1980.

The bomb he was transporting exploded prematurely, killing three people (including an immigrant from Nigeria).

Flynn himself escaped with injuries.

Orlaithi Flynn’s appointment as MLA for West Belfast was condemned last year in the News Letter by one of her father’s victims.