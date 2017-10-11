SF ‘irresponsible’ to ignore concert safety concerns

Sinn Féin opposition to the possible cancellation of a St Patrick’s Day concert in Belfast city centre in spite of health and safety concerns is “irresponsible”, an Ulster Unionist councillor has said.

Belfast City Council’s growth and regeneration committee will consider at a meeting tonight whether the event at Custom House Square should be cancelled in light of concerns about the growth in the number of attendees.

Sinn Féin councillor Jim McVeigh has said his party will oppose “any attempt by Belfast City Council to cancel the annual Saint Patrick’s Day concert in the city centre”.

UUP councillor Peter Johnston said that stance was “irresponsible” in light of safety concerns about the number of people expected to turn up.

“I think that’s a pretty irresponsible attitude to take,” he said.

Mr Johnston explained: “What we have in front of us is a report that says authorities are concerned about public safety in Custom House Square, particularly the bottlenecks that are created.

“There are an estimated 20,000 people in Belfast city centre on St Patrick’s Day. That place is simply not capable of taking that many people.”

Mr Johnston continued: “Let me make it clear, I will regret any cancelling of the gig — I am not a killjoy. I want people to enjoy themselves, but we have to be safe. I think we would be criminally negligent if we ignore this advice and something awful were to happen. People will say ‘there’s never been any trouble before’ but there wasn’t much trouble in Hillsborough before the Hillsborough disaster.”

He added: “If someone tells you something is unsafe it would be irresponsible not to listen.”