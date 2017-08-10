SF making it easier to leave the EU, says Paisley

Sinn Fein’s refusal to allow the restoration of devolution at Stormont is making Brexit easier, Ian Paisley has claimed.

The North Antrim MP – one of the DUP’s most committed Brexiteers – said that it was now easier for Westminster to press ahead with leaving the EU, given that there was no local administration.

He told the News Letter that the absence of an Assembly “makes Brexit much less of a problem as an operational Assembly could delay implementation – no Assembly makes Brexit easier so thank you, Sinn Fein”.

Mr Paisley also highlighted that since last year’s referendum milk prices have gone up by 10p a litre.