SF veteran Ruane has lost credibility says MLA

Revelations about tens of thousands of pounds-worth of payments to ex-MLA Caitriona Ruane have left her credibility “shattered”, according to the sole unionist MLA in her former constituency.

Jim Wells, DUP MLA for South Down, said she had not been well liked by unionists even before the scandal broke, but that disaffection with her had now spread more widely.

He was commenting after the latest twist in the saga surrounding money which Ms Ruane has been given since she ceased to be an MLA at the start of the year (before that, she had been a South Down Sinn Fein MLA for 14 years).

It was publicly revealed last month that a loophole in the Stormont pay system meant Ms Ruane was still earning £55,500 per year for holding the post of principal deputy speaker, despite having declined to stand in the last Assembly election.

The news sparked uproar, and she renounced that post as soon as it became public.

But on Monday this week it was revealed she had additionally been given a roughly £24,500 resettlement payment – essentially a kind of redundancy package – on top of the £55,500 speaking salary.

Mr Wells said it seemed like a case of her “having her cake and eating it” by claiming the redundancy package and also continuing to claim a salary.

This criticism was echoed by David Taylor, the UUP leader in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, who joined him in suggesting that Ms Ruane should be returning cash back to public coffers.

Mr Wells said: “She was already very unpopular with the unionist community in South Down for other reasons.

“Now I think her he credibility in South Down is completely shattered by these revelations.

“For people who are working hard in South Down and facing an uncertain economic future, to see one of their MLAs behaving like this I think is totally unacceptable.”

He said Ms Ruane lived just across the border in Co Louth, and it had been rumoured in the area that she could take over from current Louth TD Gerry Adams as a Sinn Fein representative for the county in the Irish parliament should he decide to vacate the seat.

Mr Wells said that as a former sportswoman, reportedly aged in her 50s, Ms Ruane had seemed too young to have warranted her stepping aside.

Now however, he said these revelations may have done “serious damage” to the idea of taking a seat in the Dail.

Councillor Taylor, leader of the three-strong UUP team on Newry, Mourne and Down council area, said: “It certainly doesn’t give a good impression of her with the way she’s conducted herself over this period of time.

“It further tests the credibility of politicians in general; there’s already a great deal of concern about the way the impasse has been carried on at Stormont and when we see politicians who have stepped down from office continuing to receive money for a role that they’re not underttaking it only serves to damage the credibility of the whole political process further.”

In South Down, he said her own credibility “has been severely damaged”.

As to the reaction to the affair among her colleagues in South Down, Sinn Fein councillor Mickey Ruane (no relation), said the matter had not really come up, adding that “as a council we’ve enough to be dealing with”.

Sinn Fein has said that her personal financial affairs are not a matter for the party, since she is no longer an MLA.

Questions and rivals’ criticism have been put to Ms Ruane (who has said she gave salary money for her speaking role to charity), but she has consistently not responded to them.

She has not revealed the charities.

The Assembly Commission has said that it “does not comment on any discussions relating to an individual’s salary or private financial affairs”.

It said that the severance package is calculated based on her MLA’s wage, not her higher principal deputy speaker’s wage.

Alan McQuillan, the former senior police officer who had also been instrumental in drawing up the rules around MLAs’ remuneration, said that she had been entitled to everything she claimed under the letter of the rules, and that it was a question of “politics, not morality”.

Former SDLP leader and ex-South Down MLA Margaret Ritchie meanwhile told the News Letter that whilst she would not have claimed the money herself, the fact that Ms Ruane was able to do so was a symptom of the the way the rules had been set up, and the fact that there is no functioning devolved political system in the Province.