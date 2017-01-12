SF will not comment further on health of Martin McGuinness despite claims he has rare condition amyloidosis

The Irish Times have reported that former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness is receiving treatment for amyloidosis, a group of rare conditions caused by deposits of abnormal protein – amyloid – in tissues and organs throughout the body.

When the News Letter put the question to Sinn Fein if this was in fact the cause of Mr McGuinness’ ill health we were told the party would not be commenting on the “private matter”.

In a report by the Irish Times, their health correspondent Paul Cullen claimed the 66-year-old has amyloidosis of which there are many different types.

Most occur as rare complications of blood or inflammatory conditions, but up to 10 per cent of cases are inherited.

One hereditary form, ATTR amyloidosis, is an inherited genetic disease that affects the nervous system and the heart to varying extents.

One variant of ATTR amyloidosis, known as ATTR T60A (or Thr60AIa), was first identified in an Irish family in 1986. A cluster of cases have been since identified in Co Donegal, where up to 1 per cent of the population are estimated to possess the mutation.

Affected patients have a 50 per cent chance of passing the genetic susceptibility on to their children, though carrying the mutation does not necessarily mean a person will develop the condition.