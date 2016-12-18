Shock after man, 50, dies in house fire

Shock and sadness has been expressed following the death of a man in his 50s following a house fire in Holywood.

It happened in the East Link area of the town at about 9.20am on Saturday.

The man was found dead at the scene by emergency services.

North Down DUP MLA Gordon Dunne has expressed his shock and sadness following the death.

Mr Dunne said: “I am very shocked and saddened that a man has sadly lost his life in a fire at his home in Holywood. This is a real tragedy and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this terrible time.

“This tragedy has left a real sense of grief and sadness within the local community particularly as we approach the Christmas period. This is a close knit community and a tragedy such as this is felt right across the community.”