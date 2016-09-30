‘Shock and sadness’ after man’s death at Co Down construction site

The death of a man on a construction site in Co Down has bee described as an “absolutely tragic accident” by a local councillor.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has launched an investigation after it was advised this morning of the death in the Warrenpoint area.

Gillian Fitzpatrick, chairperson of Newry, Down and Mourne District Council told the News Letter she was “shocked” by the incident, which she said took place in the Church Street area of the town overnight.

The first citizen also said she understood the man was in his late 30s and was not from the local area, but had been working for a contractor installing electricity poles in the town.

She added: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the man in question, as well as those people who were working with him when this tragic incident occurred.”

South Down MLA Caitríona Ruane also extended her sympathies to the man’s friends and family members, adding: “The death of a young man in an incident at a building site in Warrenpoint has caused shock and sadness in the local community.”

A statement from the HSENI read: "Inspectors from HSENI attended the scene immediately and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“Our sympathies and thoughts are with the bereaved family at this very difficult time.”