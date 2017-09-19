Shocking image of mangled car after two-vehicle collision revealed

Police have released an image of a car after a two vehicle collision outside Tobermore as a reminder to the public.

The image was uploaded to PSNI Cookstown's Facebook page this afternoon.

In accompanying blurb they say: "We attend RTC's (road traffic collisions) on a daily basis, from simple shunts to fatalities. Most never make the news despite those involved suffering serious and often life changing injuries.

"This picture is from a two vehicle collision that C section officers recently attended outside Tobermore.

"One person suffered near fatal injuries (has since recovered) whilst another involved has been prosecuted for driving with excess alcohol."

They add: "If you want to find out more about the PSNI investigation teams we strongly recommend watching the second and final part of 'Crash' on BBC1 on Wednesday. If you missed part one it is available on iplayer."