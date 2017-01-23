SHOOTING: Appeal to trace movements of Audi A4 used in 'attempted murder' of police officer

The PSNI detective leading the investigation into the attempted murder of a police officer at north Belfast filling station on Sunday night has appealed for information about a car he believes was used in the attack.

A male community officer suffered at least two bullet wounds to the arm as he emerged Edenderry, Crumlin Road petrol station on Sunday night.

“The investigation into the shooting of a community police officer in North Belfast last night is progressing and I’m appealing for information about a car we believe was used in the attack," Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes said.

"We would like to trace the movements of a dark red Audi A4 Estate, registration number KNZ 2862. It’s around 15 years old - an old-style model. We believe it was used by those involved to leave the scene following the shooting.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle around the Flax Street and Crumlin Road around 7.30pm last night and in Culmore Gardens about 30 minutes later at 8pm where it was found burnt out. I’d also like to hear from anyone who noticed this car and its movements during December 2016 up to last night’s shooting.

“We have recovered bullets from a number of locations on the forecourt and in several cars. Any one of these could quite easily killed or seriously injured local people, including the children who were at the station. Had any of the bullets hit the fuel containers we may have also been facing casualties from an explosion. It was completely reckless.

“I’m pleased to say the community police officer who sustained two bullet wounds to his arm has now undergone surgery and is recovering well in hospital.

“I would ask anyone with information to phone 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous contact independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Bullet marks on the filling station's shop window

A 36-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains in custody at this stage, assisting police with their enquiries.

