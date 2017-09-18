Shooting of man’s hands and legs was ‘barbarism’

A shooting which left a man with wounds to both his legs and both his hands has been described as “nothing short of barbarism”.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was treated in hospital after the incident in the Norglen Parade area of republican-dominated west Belfast.

Police described the gun attack at about 9.30pm on Sunday evening as “paramilitary-style”.

Matt Collins, People Before Profit councillor for the Black Mountain district of the city, said: “This attack is nothing short of barbarism for which there can be no justification.

“So-called punishment shootings can only heap misery upon misery, they should stop immediately.”

Call police on 101, quoting reference 1371 17/09/17.