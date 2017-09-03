Shots fired at house in Lurgan

A woman and her two grandchildren have escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in the Shimna Walk area of Lurgan last night (Saturday, September 2).
Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses of the incident at about 10.30pm last night (Saturday 2 September).
Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: “We believe that two shots were fired through the living room window of this property last night and a male was then seen running away.
“A woman in her 50s and her two young grandchildren - who were asleep upstairs in the house at the time of the incident - were uninjured.
“We are carrying out a number of follow-up enquiries and we’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time. If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact police on the non-emergency number, quoting reference 1487 of 2/9/17.
“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
