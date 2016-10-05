Shots fired at two properties in Lurgan

Shots were fired at two properties in Lurgan last night (Tuesday, October 4).

Police are investigating the incidents at Woodville Street and Victoria Street.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “Officers received a report that two properties had a number of shots fired at them at around 11.15pm on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of any injuries.

"The Victoria Street area remains closed at this time while enquiries continue. I would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact police at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 1459 04/10/16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."