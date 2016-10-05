Sibling tragedy sparks call to look out for neighbours

A charity has issued a plea for members of the public to keep in touch with elderly or frail neighbours after two elderly brothers were found dead in their home.

The men, both aged in their 70s and named locally as Dan and William McCarthy, were discovered in the house in the Bluebell area of west Dublin on Tuesday at about 5pm.

Gardai said the deaths were being treated as a tragic incident and foul play is not suspected.

The brothers were both deaf, and had been living in the area for most of their lives.

It is understood that Dan acted as the carer for his brother.

Investigations are centring on whether he died first, with his brother William remaining in the house on the Millrose Estate unable to care for himself or to make contact with anyone.

It is understood a member of the public raised the alarm after the men were not seen for a number of days.

Post-mortem examinations are due to take place in the Dublin City Morgue to establish the cause and time of the deaths.

Neighbours described the brothers as quiet.

A parish newsletter from Our Lady of the Wayside Church in Bluebell was delivered to the house each week and was one of the regular contacts the men had with the community.

It is understood concerns for the brothers were first raised over the weekend, and attempts were made to force entry into the house late on Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.

A ladder was used to get into the property, which backs on to the Grand Canal.

Justin Moran, head of advocacy with Age Action, said: “It’s a reminder to all of us that people can become isolated anywhere.”

“When we talk about social exclusion we tend to think of it more in rural areas, where someone is living well outside of town, but this tragedy in a busy Dublin community like Bluebell shows it can happen in our big cities.”

Mr Moran urged members of the public to inquire after their older or vulnerable neighbours.

“No one wants to be seen as interfering or nosy, but our experience is that it’s always appreciated,” he said.