Singer Sinead O’Connor settles with tax inspectors

Singer Sinead O’Connor has made a settlement with tax inspectors in Ireland.

The artist, who has a home in Bray, Co Wicklow, was named as having paid out 160,304 euro (£138,226) for the under-declaration of PAYE and PRSI following an audit.

The Revenue Commissioners calculated tax of 90,543 euro (£78,071), interest of 42,599 euro (£36,732) and penalties of 27,162 euro (£23,423) to be paid by the musician.

O’Connor’s name appeared in the Defaulters’ List, published by the Irish Government with details of major tax settlements.

From April to June, 101 people and businesses had their cases finalised with the tax inspectors taking in a total of 17.44 million euro (£15.03m).

Among the largest published involved James Farrell, who listed as a retired company director from Oldcastle Road, Kells, Co Meath.

He settled with the tax inspectors for 1.4 million euro (£1.2 million) for the non-declaration of capital gains tax and VAT.