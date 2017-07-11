Sinn Fein calls on PSNI to act over bonfire effigies

Michelle O’Neill has called on the chief constable to take “appropriate steps” to end the burning of nationalist-related items on July 11 bonfires.

The Sinn Fein leader described the destruction of election posters, Irish tricolours and other items as “hate crimes”.

She said: “The theft and burning of posters from any party as well as flags, effigies and other symbols is not culture, it is a hate crime.

“I have written to the PSNI chief constable and told him it should be treated as such by the PSNI and appropriate steps taken.”

Ms O’Neill added: “There is also a responsibility on unionist political parties and the loyal orders to show some leadership on this issue and end this annual display of hate once and for all.”

Her party colleague John Finucane tweeted a picture of a bonfire that had some of his election posters on it.

Mr Finucane said: “My posters have been placed on top of a Belfast bonfire. I have reported this hate crime and theft to PSNI to allow them to act urgently.”

In response, the PSNI told the News Letter: “We can confirm that we have received a report of posters having been placed on a bonfire in the Conway Street area of Belfast.”

Chief Inspector Stephen Burns added: “Where police become aware of a crime being committed, an investigation will follow.”

Police treat reported offences as being sectarian hate crimes if the person reporting the incident believes that to be the motivation.

A black coffin adorned with the face of the late Sinn Fein deputy first minister Martin McGuinness has been attached to a bonfire off the Castlereagh Road in east Belfast.

Police are also investigating a racist banner referencing Celtic striker Scott Sinclair hung on another bonfire in the east of the city.

Alliance general election candidate for West Tyrone, Stephen Donnelly, has also complained about his election posters being placed on a bonfire in Omagh.

“It’s discomforting to see your face on a bonfire. But it won’t stop me working for all people, including loyalists, in our community.”