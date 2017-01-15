Sinn Fein confirm: Tomorrow we will collapse Stormont

Northern Ireland is now virtually certain to be facing a snap election – perhaps in as little as six weeks’ time – after Sinn Fein categorically ruled out re-nominating a deputy First Minister on Monday.

The Stormont Executive, which has been teetering on the brink of collapse since Martin McGuinness’s dramatic resignation last Monday, now has no prospect of surviving.

A lengthy Assembly sitting on Monday will however have to determine a major issue – emergency legislation brought forward by the DUP in an attempt to cap out of control costs for the disastrous Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

An emergency meeting of the Economy Committee will precede Monday’s Assembly business, with MLAs wanting to quiz both the minister, Simon Hamilton, and his most senior civil servant, Andrew McCormick, about their radical plan to effectively tear up what had been 20-year government contracts.

Arlene Foster has said that the plan will mean “zero” cost to taxpayers – although costs of the RHI debacle have been rising at £85,000 a day for over a year.

But on Sunday a newly-created amalgamation of many RHI claimants wrote to all 108 MLAs to warn that the proposals are seriously flawed, would be legally challenged and would therefore cost taxpayers even more because the public purse would have to pay huge legal bills as well as pay out the original money.

On Sunday night Sinn Féin MLA Michelle O’Neill confirmed that Sinn Fein will not be renominating for the position of deputy First minister on Monday.

The Mid Ulster MLA – who has been increasingly prominent in Sinn Fein’s response to the crisis since Martin McGuinness stepped back due to his health problems – called for an election to allow the people to have their say.

Ms O’Neill, who remains health minister, claimed that “the DUP has failed to live up to their responsibilities to represent all in the community and to promote equality and respect”.

She said: “Sinn Féin is very clear we will not tolerate, incompetence, malpractice or allegations of a corrupt process in government. We have honoured all our agreements, acted with patience and generosity, and demonstrated respect and equality to all in the community.

“Martin McGuinness moved to resign last Monday, because it was the right thing to do.

“Sinn Féin will not be nominating for the position of deputy First Minister and the agreements mean that the people must now have their say.”

She added: “At this time there is no basis for credible negotiations to reinstate the institutions and we now must move to an election.”

At 9.30am on Monday there will be an unscheduled meeting of the Assembly’s Economy Committee at which Economy Minister Simon Hamilton and the permanent secretary of his department, Andrew McCormick, are to be grilled on Mr Hamilton’s emergency legislation to rein in RHI costs.

The meeting was called on Saturday by the UUP’s Steve Aiken, who is acting chairman of the committee after Sinn Fein members boycotted committee business. On Friday evening Mr Aiken had unsuccessfully attempted to arrange up a meeting of the committee over the weekend.

In a letter to the committee, Economy Minister Simon Hamilton said: “You will appreciate the importance of taking the draft regulations forward as a matter of urgency.”

Two and a half hours after the committee meeting begins, the full Assembly will meet. The first item of business is a call for nominations for First Minister and deputy First Minister.

Assuming that Sinn Fein acts in line with what it has said, that will conclude without ministers being put in place.

There will then be debate and a vote on Communities Minister Paul Givan’s legislation to implement the Stormont mitigation measures for the so-called ‘bedroom tax’.

That will be followed by what is likely to be a marathon debate on The draft Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2017 – the DUP plan to slash costs of the disastrous RHI scheme.

Under Assembly Standing Orders, there is no time limit on debates about legislation, meaning that every one of the 108 MLAs – bar the Speaker – will have the opportunity to speak on the matter.

As with all Assembly debates, proceedings will be covered by absolute privilege, meaning that MLAs cannot be sued for anything which they say in the chamber.

Whenever that debate ends and a vote on the regulations is taken,

It is not yet certain that Sinn Fein will turn up in the Assembly chamber. The party has been boycotting Assembly committees since Mr McGuinness’s sudden resignation last Monday.

Sinn Fein has one motion of its own on the order paper – a motion of no confidence in the Assembly Speaker, Robin Newton.

And two of the party’s senior ministers, Health Minister Michelle O’Neill and Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir are due to answer questions from MLAs.

After 5pm on Monday – the point at which it is exactly seven days from the resignation of Mr McGuinness – the Secretary of State has the power to call an election.

The pressing issue of the need for an Assembly budget, as well as the serious problems in the health service and Sinn Fein’s statement that they are not interested in negotiations before an election, mean James Brokenshire is expected to rapidly move towards setting a date for an election, with rumours of the poll being held as early as the last week in February.