Sinn Féin councillor apologises after ‘sh*t hole’ Bangor remark

A Sinn Féin councillor has apologised after a foul-mouthed tirade inspired by a recent visit to the seaside town of Bangor, which she described as a “sh*t hole”.

Newry, Mourne and Down Councillor Naomi Bailie has faced criticism after moaning on Facebook of “a KultureFest session” spoiling her visit to Bangor.

Councillor Bailie said: “I will never in my life again go near that s**t hole that is Bangor.

“What should have been a lovely day for everyone just turned into a KultureFest session! No surprise there then I hear you say! Well done Ards and North Down Council on yet another expedition of how not to do things for the whole community.”

She has faced strong criticism for her remarks.

UUP MLA Alan Chambers said: “Clearly Councillor Bailie has a problem with anyone who does not fit into her limited world view.

“She is a member of a party which is fond of lecturing the rest of us about respect and equality, yet cannot abide the sight of a Junior Orange parade.”

Councillor Bailie has now apologised. She said: “The comments I made earlier in the week about Bangor, were inappropriate and I withdraw them unreservedly.”

She is not the first politician to find themselves in hot water over comments made on social media this week.

DUP MLA Jim Wells faced criticism after remarking that Sinn Féin were “not welcome” in Rathfriland on Monday morning.