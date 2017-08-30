Sinn Fein Irish language stance ‘means direct rule inevitable’

Sinn Fein have been accused of “choosing direct rule” after comments from the party’s president Gerry Adams at an event backing an Irish language act.

Mr Adams indicated that there would be no return to devolution if there is no Irish language act.

He said: “Let’s be very, very clear – there won’t be an Assembly without an Acht na Gaelige [Irish language act]. The DUP know that, the governments know that.”

The Sinn Fein leader added: “The British government and unionist parties have failed to fulfil their commitment to an Acht Gaeilge and to the full implementation of the Good Friday and St Andrew’s Agreements.

“Implementation of these matters must be a bedrock of any future Executive.

“Equality must be a bedrock for any future Executive.

“The rights of Irish speakers must be recognised and respected.

“Acht Gaeilge is a right, like a Bill of Rights, marriage equality and the rights of families to coroners’ inquests.

“These basic rights are protected in England, Scotland, Wales and the rest of Ireland. It is time they were extended to citizens living in the North.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said Sinn Fein’s insistence on an Irish language act amounted to them choosing direct rule.

He said: “If Adams is saying there will be no Assembly if there is no Irish language act, then, surely, he makes the DUP’s choice very straightforward, unless the DUP has so lost its way that it surrenders to this Sinn Fein ultimatum.”

The TUV MLA added: “By striking this belligerent stance it must be demonstrated to Sinn Fein that they are choosing direct rule, where unionism will have a voice but republicanism excludes itself.”