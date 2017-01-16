Sinn Fein MLA will not be seeking selection

Upper Bann Assembly Member Catherine Seeley will not be seeking selection for any forthcoming Assembly election, Sinn Fein has confirmed this afternoon (Monday, January 16).

With an election now looking almost inevitable, Ms Seeley has said she will not be putting her name forward for selection for the next Assembly election as she pursues her career in teaching.

The Upper Bann MLA said; “Serving the people of Upper Bann as a Sinn Féin MLA over recent months has been a huge honour and privilege.”

She went on: “After much consideration, I have now decided that I will not be putting my name forward as a candidate in this election.

“An opportunity has arisen for me to return to teaching and I want to pursue it.

“It has not been an easy decision to make as I have a passion for politics and have enjoyed representing the community, firstly as a councillor and recently as an MLA.

“Sinn Féin has gone from strength to strength in Upper Bann and will have my full support in the upcoming Assembly election, during which I will be acting as an election agent to help maximise the Sinn Féin vote.

“I would like to thank the people of Upper Bann and Sinn Féin for the support they have shown me over the years.

“This will be a hugely important election and it is vital the people have their say and ensure that the political institutions are based on respect, equality and integrity.”