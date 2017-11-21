Sinn Fein MP Molloy won’t resign over party’s abortion vote

Veteran republican Francie Molloy has said he will not resign from Sinn Fein despite being at odds with the party over its stance on abortion.

Mr Molloy, who replaced Martin McGuinness as MP for Mid Ulster in 2013, spoke against any change in party policy at last weekend’s ard fheis in Dublin but a motion to allow greater access to terminations was passed.

He said he viewed the new position as being akin to “abortion on demand” but has decided it will not force him out of the party.

“I don’t like it and agree with it and that’s the position we have made and everybody has to live with that,” he told the Irish News.

Prior to the ard dheis, Sinn Fein support abortion in very limited circumstances, including what is often described as ‘fatal foetal abnormality.’

The party is now in favour of abortion where there is a danger to the health of the woman.

“I put my position and reflected what I saw as Mid Ulster grass roots,” he said.

“The vote has been taken and decision made and the party have to live with them and explain them fully. It’s important to keep in touch with the grass roots.

“It’s very easy to pass a motion in the heat of an ard fheis, it’s different when you are on doorsteps and people don’t see the logic for it.”

The party rejected a motion that would have allowed members to vote with their conscience on any proposed changes in abortion legislation.

Mr Molloy said he was disappointed that those in favour of the change were “hysterical” and “gloating” having won the vote.

“I saw a danger in that I did not like,” he added.

Last year former Limavady Sinn Fein councillor Anne Brolly revealed she had resigned from the party over the party’s stance on abortion.

In response to the Sinn Fein policy change, the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) in Tyrone insisted its divisions sign a ‘pro-life charter’ opposing more relaxed abortion laws.

It is understood that a number of Sinn Fein members in the county are also members of the AOH.