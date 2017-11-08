Sinn Fein posters overlook Belfast’s poppy garden

Sinn Fein has said party posters overlooking the poppy memorial area at Belfast City Hall have been there for some time.

The posters were pointed out by a reader who felt they had been placed there to create tension.

SF said the posters have been “in situ for several months” since the party relocated to larger offices.

“Sinn Fein believe City Hall should be reflective of all cultural and political traditions,” added the party.