Sinn Fein rejection of Foster proposal ‘unfortunate’: Irish language advocate

A high-profile Irish language advocate has described as “unfortunate” Sinn Fein’s outright rejection of a DUP offer to create some kind of language act.

Linda Ervine, wife of ex-PUP leader Brian Ervine (and sister-in-law of the late David Ervine), said that the DUP position appeared to have been a “reasonable” one.

She was talking to the News Letter in the wake of a speech by Arlene Foster on Thursday in which she made the following offer to Sinn Fein: the DUP promises to bring a language and culture act into being, but devolved government should be restored immediately, and the exact details of the act can be thrashed out – according to a deadline – once government is restored.

Her offer came amid mounting concern at the fact that no politicians are in post to take decisions about pending health cuts, ballooning NHS waiting lists, and more.

Mrs Ervine, who runs the Irish language learning project Turas in east Belfast, had spoken out in favour of an Irish language act in July.

“I suppose I share the same feelings as everybody else – I’m very frustrated with the lack of an Assembly. We need to get the institutions up and running again,” she said.

“Obviously I’d like to see an Irish language act, but I don’t feel at the minute that it’s more important than health or other things. Maybe we need to get things up and running and then sort the Irish language act out.

“I wouldn’t have an issue with that at all ... I think that’s a very reasonable thing.”

She said that the rejection of this offer by Sinn Fein was “unfortunate”, and that there has to be “compromise on both sides” to resolve the deadlock.

Asked for his views on the latest development, Ciaran Mac Giolla Bhein, advocacy manager at Conradh na Gaeilge, set out a position similar to that of Sinn Fein when it rejected Mrs Foster’s offer.

He said: “What we have said, and what has been endorsed by the five parties (Alliance, Greens, SDLP, Sinn Fein and People Before Profit) – the majority of MLAs – is that there needs to be a stand-alone Irish language act.

“Our call is for this to be resolved as part of the ongoing talks.

“Unfortunately the experience I’ve had of the previous 10 years in particular, we wouldn’t have much faith in the ability of the Assembly to deal with this without prior agreement.”

However, he did have warm words for the tone struck by Mrs Foster in her speech, when she had declared: “We have nothing to fear from the Irish language nor is it any threat to the Union.”

“I think it’s a marker of, in many ways, how far we’ve come,” said Mr Mac Giolla Bhein.

Meanwhile, Janet Muller of the Irish language organisation Pobal, told the News Letter: “I think there may have been some shift in position from the DUP.

“But I think that also, unfortunately, though the tone of what was said by Arlene Foster [on Thursday] was quite conciliatory and quite open, there wasn’t quite enough detail there I think for anyone to know whether really the DUP can move forward significantly on this issue, or whether – a few weeks down the line – we’d be exactly where we were before the summer.”