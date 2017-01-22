Sinn Fein - Those who shot police officer have ‘nothing to offer’

Sinn Fein have condemned the shooting of a police officer in north Belfast tonight and said those “responsible have nothing to offer”.

North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly, who said the policeman’s injuries were not life threatening, called on anyone with information to contact the police.

The officer was shot in the arm during an attack outside a filling station on the Crumlin Road.

”I hope that the injured officer will make a full and speedy recovery,” said Mr Kelly.

“Those responsible for this attack are the same people who are attacking the local community.

“They have absolutely nothing to offer society and need to call a halt to these activities immediately.

“I would call on anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”