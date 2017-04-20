Sinn Fein: UK government wants powersharing in Northern Ireland to fail

Sinn Fein has accused the British Government of wanting powersharing in Northern Ireland to fail.

Michelle O'Neill, leader of the party in the region, said the Prime Minister does not want a Stormont Executive that will stand against Brexit.

She made her comments following a meeting with Secretary of State James Brokenshire who is holding talks with the main political parties aimed at restoring powersharing.

Meetings with Sinn Fein and the SDLP were particularly tense as both parties are angry at Theresa May's decision to call a general election in the middle of the Stormont stalemate.

"There is a growing belief out there among the wider nationalist community that the Government don't want a powersharing executive to work here.

"They don't want an executive that is going to take a firm stand against Brexit because obviously the majority of people here voted to remain in the European Union," said Ms O'Neill.

She added: "So on June 8 the public will have the opportunity to have their say and they have to make their message clear to Theresa May that we are not for Brexit, we are not for a border and we are not for Tory cuts."

Ms O'Neill said that Sinn Fein and the public want the Stormont institutions restored and again accused the Prime Minister of showing a "blatant disregard to the people of the north".

On Friday Mr Brokenshire is set to publish emergency legislation to clear the way for the collection of rates in Northern Ireland.

It is one of a number of planned contingency moves to deal with pressures caused by the ongoing political crisis.

If a deal cannot be reached at Stormont by early May, Mr Brokenshire will have to decide to call another assembly election or pause the process until after the general election.