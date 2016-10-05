Sinn Fein: UK trying to make soldiers legally ‘immune’

Martin McGuinness has criticised UK plans to opt out of parts of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) in a bid to protect soldiers against legal claims.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced yesterday that the UK is opting out of parts of human rights law for soldiers fighting in conflicts overseas.

“This move signals yet another attempt by the British government to effectively make its military immune from prosecution,” the Sinn Fein man said.

“Michael Fallon talks about the derogation applying to future conflicts, but the question has to be asked whether he actually means future investigations?

“It’s a question I will be putting directly to Theresa May because, if that is the case, it will have profound implications for the prospects of a legacy agreement in the north as it would completely undermine the proposed bodies to deal with our past such as the Historical Investigations Unit.

“The ECHR is a fundamental protection for citizens in conflict situations and when you look at the situation that the British government helped create in places like Iraq, Syria and Lybia, it is needed now as much as ever.

The Sinn Fein MLA said the claim of protecting soldiers from “vexatious” action was a “distraction”.

He added: “This is about protecting them from prosecution and protecting their government from embarrassing and costly cases which expose the illegal actions.”