Sinn Fein wants to shut Stormont bar

Sinn Fein has revealed plans to close the members’ bar at Stormont while the Assembly is in session – should the political institutions ever be restored.

The proposal emerged after Gerry Adams raised questions about a ban on alcohol sales in the Irish parliament while the Dail is sitting.

As reported in the Belfast Telegraph, the Sinn Fein president wrote to the Dublin government’s committee on procedure and privilege, outlining a “range of concerns” about the sale of alcohol in Leinster House.

This included the opening hours of the bar, the operation of the bar under privilege, the lack of licensing restrictions and the impact of opening hours on staff.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Adams also said it is “unacceptable” that TDs have access to a “bar, in a workplace, where important legislation affecting the lives of citizens is debated”.

At the committee meeting on Wednesday, Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is understood to have criticised the Sinn Fein proposal and questioned why alcohol was not banned in Stormont.

Sinn Fein later confirmed it also plans to close the member’s bar at Stormont when the Assembly is sitting.

There has been no functioning government at Stormont since January.