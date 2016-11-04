Six injured after vehicle ploughs into shop in Enniskillen

Up to six people have been injured in Enniskillen after a vehicle crashed into a shop.

Paramedics and police are at the scene in Townhall Street.

Inspector Keith Hicks said: “Police can confirm that a single vehicle has crashed through the window of a shop in the Townhall Street area of Enniskillen.

“At present it is believed there are six casualties. It is not believed that there are any life threatening injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police at Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 376 04/11/16.”

Townhall Street is expected to be closed for some time.