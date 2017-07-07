Six-year-old Bradley Lowery has died, family confirm

Bradley Lowery, the six-year-old football mascot who touched the hearts of millions with his battle against the childhood cancer neuroblastoma, has died, his family said.

The Sunderland fan struck up a close friendship with star striker Jermain Defoe after he was diagnosed.

Bradley Lowery

In a statement on the family's Facebook page, Bradley's mother Gemma Lowery said: "My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family.

"He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed else where.

"There are no words to describe how heart broken we are.

"Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words. Sleep tight baby boy and fly high with them angel."