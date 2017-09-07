Skeletal remains found in Dundalk 'not those of missing girl'

Skeletal remains found by builders in the back garden of a house are not those of a missing girl.

Gardai described the remains found on Wednesday at the property on Mary's Street North in Dundalk, Co Louth, as historic.

There had been speculation that the discovery could be linked to the disappearance of Ciara Breen.

The 17-year-old went missing from her home, near to the scene of the discovery, in 1997.

Preliminary examinations were carried out with the assistance of a forensic anthropologist and State Pathologist Marie Cassidy which confirmed the body was not recently buried.

"These remains are not connected to any ongoing Garda investigation," the Garda press office said.

It is understood the remains may have been buried decades ago.