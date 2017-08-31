Sod cutting marks rise from ashes

A sod cutting ceremony has taken place to mark the start of construction of a new Orange hall near Loughall.

It will replace the original hall at Ballytyrone which was destroyed in an arson attack in July 2015.

Members of the lodge have been praised for their resolve in re-building the facility.

Newry and Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin, who is a member and past master of the lodge, said: “When the hall was attacked back in 2015 those behind the attack may have thought that this act of hatred and intolerance would be the end of Ballytyrone Lodge. Nothing could have been further from the truth and the members and their families have a shown great resolve in fundraising to build a brand new facility.”

He said while the lodge was saddened by the old hall’s loss, members were focused on providing a facility to serve its purposes for years to come.