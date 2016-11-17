‘Somme 100’ exhibition at Orange museum

A photographic exhibition marking the centenary of the Battle of the Somme has been unveiled at the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast.

Somme 100: Commemorating the Battle’ incorporates a gallery of images taken from the museum’s ongoing Lily and the Poppy exhibition, alongside scenes of commemoration and remembrance by members of the Orange Institution throughout 2016.

Appropriately, the exhibition will be launched tomorrow (Friday, November 18) on the 100th anniversary of the ending of the seminal battle which epitomised the sacrifice of the First World War.

It is estimated that as many as 200,000 Orangemen from across the world served during the Great War, with many thousands seeing action at the Somme.

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, said: “As this centenary year of the Battle of the Somme enters its twilight weeks, we as an Institution wanted to put on public view imagery which exemplified the significance of remembrance to the Orange fraternity.

“The picture gallery highlights, very poignantly, how the Somme is engrained within the psyche of Orangeism. It underlines the selfless and remarkable contribution of our forefathers to the cause of liberty 100 years ago, as well as capturing how the Institution of today publicly marked their sacrifice.

“This exhibition is a fitting tribute to all those who fought and served on our behalf.”

The photographic display follows on from an earlier exhibition marking the 90th birthday of Her Majesty The Queen.

‘Somme 100’ at the Museum of Orange Heritage is open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm.

The Lily and the Poppy exhibition, commemorating the contribution of Orangemen who fought at the Battle of the Somme, runs until 19 December 2016.