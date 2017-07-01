Somme sacrifice remembered

The one hundred and first Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, in which Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers and Men of the 36th (Ulster) Division, the 16th (Irish) Division and other forces made the supreme sacrifice, has been commemorated at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance, Belfast City Hall grounds.

Lord Mayor Councillor Nuala McAllister led the ceremony along with Irish Government representative, Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee TD and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire MP.

Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.