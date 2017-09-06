Songs of Praise to record in NI this month

The popular BBC One television programme Songs of Praise is coming to Enniskillen and Dungannon later this month.

The programme will record at St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen on September 27 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm and the following day at St Patrick’s Church in Dungannon at the same time.

Series executive producer Emyr Afan said: “This recording is a wonderful opportunity for local singers to come together for an evening of music-making for broadcast on BBC One.”

To get involved, send your name and the number of people taking part to SOPcongregations@avantimedia.tv with Enniskillen or Dungannon as the subject header, or call 0161 873 7073.