Spain ‘could learn from UK’ on handling of Catalonia crisis

The Spanish government could learn from the UK’s handling of the Scottish referendum, UUP MLA Doug Beattie has said.

Mr Beattie, who stressed that ultimately it was for Spain to decide, also criticised Sinn Fein for supporting “an illegal referendum for Catalonia leaving Spain” while failing to “accept a legal referendum for us leaving the UK”.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell, meanwhile, said the question of entitlement to EU membership for any proposed independent Catalan state is something which could impact both Scottish and Irish nationalism.

He said: “I don’t know what the views of the Catalan people are on EU membership but let us assume that they are in favour of remaining as a part of the EU. Would they, as republicans in Northern Ireland do, say ‘we demand to retain our membership as part of the EU’ and would Spain then say ‘I’m sorry we can’t allow that, you will have to reapply as an independent state’. It is the same issue that Scotland faces.”

Both unionist politicians expressed concern at the violence surrounding the Spanish vote.

“The more heavy-handed approach by the Spanish authorities I think will backfire on them spectacularly,” Mr Campbell said.

Mr Beattie said: “There were some very distressing scenes and I don’t think anybody watching that could fail to be critical of the handling of that.

“This issue is down to the Spanish government and the people of Spain to deal with.

“I think there are a number of lessons there from the Scottish referendum for the Spanish government. Number one is how the UK government handled the situation.

“The second one is to engage and come up with a framework for a referendum, as the UK government did, but again I will say that that is for the Spanish government to decide.”

He added: “It is not a truly democratic vote unless it is a recognised and legal vote.”

Addressing Sinn Fein’s support for Catalan independence, Mr Beattie said: “Sinn Fein swap and change to whatever mood suits them. For one thing they won’t accept a legal referendum for us leaving the EU and they will support an illegal referendum for Catalonia leaving Spain.

“They are all over the place. I don’t get it.”