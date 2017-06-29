Special community event to show support for United signing

Glengormley residents have rallied round Ethan Galbraith as the local teen prepares to head to England after signing for Manchester United.
A special event was held in Glengormley last night to wish Ethan (16) good luck ahead of his departure.
A banner was unveiled outside Glengormley High School, while residents gathered to congratulate the new Manchester United under-18 signing.
The defensive midfielder flew to Manchester in January to sign a pre-contract and is due to officially complete his transfer this weekend.
The former Linfield U-16 player is the captain of Northern Ireland’s U-17s and has already made his debut at U-18 level for his country.
Wishing Ethan well, Sharon Mctaggart said: “Queens Park Women’s Group is very proud of you and we wish you all the best on your journey. Follow your dream Ethan- you are doing Glengormley proud.”
Messages of support have been sent to Ethan on social media. Commenting on Facebook, one person said: “It is great to see a wee fella from Glengormley doing so well.”
Another well-wisher said: “Well done Ethan. I hope all goes well for you at the biggest team in the land, good luck!!”
Sending support to the Glengormley teen, another person said: “Good luck to you Ethan and all the best for your football career at Manchester United. Do yourself and your family proud.”
