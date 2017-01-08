Spike in attendances at RVH and Mater A&Es

A spike in attendances at the Royal Victoria and Mater emergency departments has prompted a warning that patients are likely to face long waits for treatment this afternoon.

The Belfast Trust said “seriously ill” patients will be prioritised at the hospitals until numbers reduce.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “We have large numbers attending the Royal Victoria Hospital and Mater Emergency Department and patients may have to wait. Those who are seriously ill will be seen first.”

The spokesperson said the Trust issued the notice on Sunday afternoon as part of its rolling ‘Choose Well’, campaign, which is aimed at informing and empowering people to make the right decisions about which health and social care services to use.