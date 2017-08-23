Sports clubs devastated by effects of raging floodwater

At least two local sports clubs were left counting the cost of Tuesday night’s flooding.

The chairman of Institute FC has described the devastation at the football club after its facilities were decimated by flooding on Tuesday night while Donnemana Cricket Club were also left with a pitch that could be unplayable for some time.

Institute FC have launched an appeal for help after floods ripped through its ground

A crowdfunding campaign has begun to help the second tier Irish League club based at Drumahoe get back on its feet after floodwaters damaged much of the football club’s facilities including its new changing rooms and pitch. It aims to raise £2,000 to help with repairs.

Club chairman Bill Anderson said although the alarm was raised at 11pm last night those arriving could do nothing to prevent the damage as the waters were so high.

“We’re devastated,” he said. “The boys worked all summer to get our changing rooms refurbished, the pitch is looking great. I’m looking at it now and it’s just a layer of mud.”

He added: “We’ve no idea at the minute how long we’ll be out of action.”

Donnemara Cricket Club after Tuesday night's floods

The club’s home fixture against Ballyclare will be switched to an away game this Friday night.

“Any offers of help would be greatly received as we take stock of what has happened,” said Mr Anderson. “We’re still in shock mode to be honest.”

Meanwhile at Donnemana Cricket Club the force of the floodwaters swept away the club’s pavilion and ripped through the pristene playing surface.

Posting a series of pictures on Facebook the club commented: “Such a sad, sad day today for our wee club.”