Sportsman, 22, suffers fatal collapse in middle of match

Tributes have been paid following the fatal collapse of a young GAA player while playing indoor soccer in Co Londonderry.

Kevin King (22) from the Tamnaherin area, south of Eglinton, died on Thursday night during a match in the Campsie area.

It is understood he was there with friends and had taken up position as goalkeeper when just minutes into the game he collapsed.

He was later taken to hospital, said the Ambulance Service.

He was a player with Slaughtmanus GAC.

It is understood that around six months ago he stopped playing as a temporary measure due to a health issue.

Edward Deery, chairman of Slaughtmanus GAC, who knew Kevin since he was a young boy, said that everyone was devastated at the loss of such a well-thought of young man and such a talented player.

“He was a good character, nice, modest, well brought up sort of boy and everybody enjoyed spending time with him,” Mr Deery said.