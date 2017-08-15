Standard house price in Lisburn the highest in Northern Ireland

The standard price of a house in Lisburn and Castlereagh is the highest out of any council area in Northern Ireland, according to figures released this week.

Land & Property Services assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency released the House Price Index report for Quarter 2 2017.

The standardised price for a house in Lisburn and Castlereagh is £154,704 which is the highest out of all district council areas.

This compares to £109,939 in Derry City which is the lowest and £120,351 in Belfast.

The figures for Lisburn and Castlereagh showed a increase of 3.95 for the same price last year.

The Index measures change in the price of residential property sold in Northern Ireland (NI). The Index uses stamp duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.