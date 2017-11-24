Star of Poldark takes on new stage role as cat-loving INLA thug

Aidan Turner has signed up to make his West End debut playing a terrorist in The Lieutenant Of Inishmore.

The Poldark star, 34, will play Mad Padraic, a fictional INLA character deemed too violent to be a member of the IRA, in the production at London’s Noel Coward Theatre.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Turner said he missed the “buzz” of being on stage and joked of the new role: “It’s the furthest I can get from Ross Poldark that I can possibly imagine.”

He said the play “allows us to see how torture and terrorism can be quite easily normalised”.

Written by Martin McDonagh, the play is described as “a brilliant satire on terrorism” and observation “of violence in contemporary culture”.

Set in 1993, Mad Padraic cares more for his cat Wee Thomas than Irish independence. When Wee Thomas dies, Mad Padraic embarks on a rampage through the streets of Belfast in pursuit of revenge.

The Lieutenant Of Inishmore – produced by the Michael Grandage Company (MGC) – opens for previews at the Noel Coward Theatre on June 23.