Star Wars ready to invade Eikon Centre

There is going to be an awakening in Lisburn next month as Star Wars fans gather for the country’s ‘largest ever’ fan convention.

The Emerald Garrison and Eikon Exhibition Centre will be bringing Star Wars to life in a way that that amuses, entertains and educates at the award-winning family show, Invasion N.I.

Featuring life-sized replica props, sets and characters from the new and original Star Wars trilogies, meet and greets with special guest actors including Admiral Piett (Kenneth Colley), Logray the Ewok (Mike Edmonds) and KLAATU (John Simpson), not to mention ‘Force Training’ for kids.

The unofficial fan event takes place on February 18 and 19 at Eikon Exhibition Centre and is being run in aid of Make-A-Wish UK.

Colm Graham, Event and Sales Manager for Eikon Exhibition Centre said: “Invasion N.I will bring together a wonderful band of Rogue Ones that will be celebrating their 10th anniversary at the event, they are the Emerald Garrison! All the stops are being pulled out for this celebration with over 80 characters from all over Ireland and the UK descending on Eikon Exhibition Centre. The venue will be completely transformed, with unbelievable props including Jabba The Hut and a brand new 1:1 life sized replica speeder which is sure to wow attendees.”

The hugely popular Heroes & Legends Exhibition will complement Invasion over the two days with a selection of characters including Spiderman, Iron Man, Transformers, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and much more.

Only 2,500 tickets have been released for the event, with over half already being sold. Online advance tickets are priced at £10 for ages 4 and above, 50% cheaper than on the door. Young Force Academy Trainees aged 3 and under can enter for free.

Online advance family tickets are priced at £35 with a maximum of two adults aged 18+ per family.

Tickets can be purchased from the Invasion N.I website, invasion.idamigo.com.