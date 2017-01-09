Steakhouse opens creating 35 new jobs

A new 150-seat restaurant has opened its doors in Lisburn creating 35 full and part-time jobs ranging from floor staff, chefs and managers.
Boston Grill has been launched by independent restauranteur Robert McGregor at Lisburn Leisure Park after an investment of over £250,000.
The restaurant takes its name from the American city of Boston which has close Irish links and will delight any carnivores with a choice of steak cuts including ribeye, fillet, sirloin and a 16oz T-bone alongside ribs and homemade burgers situated alongside fresh fish, colcannon and seasonal classics.
A warehouse styled interior is complete with high ceilings, illuminated neon signage and exposed red-brick walls adorned with framed pictures of iconic Boston landmarks and events.
The fully licensed restaurant is open for business seven days a week and sources its produce from local farmers and suppliers under the supervision of head chef Andrew Logan.
Robert McGregor said: “I chose Lisburn Leisure Park for Boston Grill as it’s a high footfall location nestled between the cinema and bowling alley and its close proximity to Lisburn city centre.
“Along with my team I have thought carefully about the menu choices and hope that there’s something on the menu for everyone enjoy. Already, the concept of Boston Grill is proving to be a success and I am currently working on plans to develop the brand and roll it out in other similar locations in Northern Ireland.”
