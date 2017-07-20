Stephen Nolan interviewed by TUV leader Jim Allister on The Nolan Show

Broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, was grilled about his BBC salary by TUV leader, Jim Allister, on the Nolan Show on Thursday.

Nolan usually presents the morning programme on BBC Radio Ulster but the first part of Thursday's show was presented by TUV leader and QC, Jim Allister.

Mr. Allister grilled Nolan on the revelation he is paid between £400,000 and £499,999 by the BBC.

"You don't want your listeners to know how much you are benefiting from the BBC," said Mr. Allister.

"You run away. Why are you running away?," he asked.

Nolan answered questions on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Newsline on Thursday and opened up his show to questions from the public.