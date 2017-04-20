Stevie Wonder set to perform at Rory McIlroy wedding

Soul legend Stevie Wonder is reportedly set to perform at golfing superstar Rory McIlroy’s wedding in Co Mayo on Saturday.

The world number two golfer will tie the knot with his American fiancee Erica Stoll at the glamorous Ashford Castle in what is being billed as the “wedding of the decade”.

Soul legend Stevie Wonder and his 18-piece band are set to play at the wedding

And Co Down native McIlroy has seemingly pulled off the booking of the decade as well by securing ‘Superstition’ star Wonder to entertain guests at the lavish celebration.

It has been widely reported that 27-year-old McIlroy will wed his blushing NewYork bride to the sound of Stevie and his 18-piece band.

It looks like there will be no expense spared, with rumours that the loved-up couple have booked out the entire venue to ensure as much privacy as possible on their big day.

Erica, 26, is said to be flying in her friends and family from New York for the big day.

A host of other famous faces, including sports personalities and celebrities, are expected to join the couple to celebrate their nuptials.

Among those likely to feature on the guest list is One Direction star Niall Horan, who caddied for McIlroy at Augusta in 2015.

The fairytale setting of Ashford Castle is clearly a special place for the pair, as they have previously rang in the New Year in the five-star venue.

One of Ireland’s most exclusive hotels, Ashford Castle has catered to a dazzling list of celebrities down through the years, including Brad Pitt, John Lennon, Rod Stewart and Jack Nicholson.

McIlroy and Stoll met when she was an employee of the PGA of America.

She famously saved the golfer from missing his tee time for the singles matches of the 2012 Ryder Cup.

The duo started dating after McIlroy called off his engagement with tennis star Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in May 2014, and got engaged in December 2015.

McIlroy recently dropped a big hint that his wedding day was imminent.

Speaking after he lost out in the Masters at Augusta earlier this month, McIlroy said in an interview: “It would have been nice to walk down the aisle in the green jacket.”