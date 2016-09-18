Stolen car smashes into shop fronts on Falls Road

Police are investigating an incident in West Belfast on Sunday morning (September 18) during which a stolen car crashed into shop fronts on the Falls Road.

Shortly after 7am it was reported that a black coloured Ford EcoSport vehicle had smashed into shutters at the front of a chemist’s shop and bakery in the area, causing damage to both properties.

The vehicle had been stolen during a creeper burglary in the Beechview Park area of West Belfast a short time earlier. It has since been recovered by police for further examination.

Investigating officers have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them at Woodburn Station on 101 quoting reference 408 of September 18, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.